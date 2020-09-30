UNIVEC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Update

UNIVEC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the August 31st total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,088,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of UNIVEC stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03. UNIVEC has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

Get UNIVEC alerts:

UNIVEC Company Profile

Univec, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, licenses, and markets medical products in the United States and internationally. It primarily provides auto-disable and safety syringes. The company offers 1 cc AD-syringe for aspirating and non-aspirating applications, which are used for dispensing dosages of allergy, immunization, and insulin medicines.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for UNIVEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNIVEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.