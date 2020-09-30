Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). Upwork posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $87.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million.

UPWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.62. 15,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Upwork has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07.

In other Upwork news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $86,577.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $522,292.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $48,646.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,100.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,010 shares of company stock valued at $718,821. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Upwork by 148.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,886 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 13.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,642,000 after acquiring an additional 67,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

