Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.78

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 12885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. MKM Partners began coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $87.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $463,564.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,424.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory C. Gretsch bought 221,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $3,317,405.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,010 shares of company stock valued at $718,821. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,189,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,820,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Upwork by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,345,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,642,000 after purchasing an additional 67,765 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Upwork by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,144,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,253,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

