USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,000 shares, an increase of 49.9% from the August 31st total of 233,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of USAT stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. USA Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $551.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57.

Get USA Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USAT. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.