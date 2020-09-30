Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.79.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $327.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 17.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 48.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 314,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

