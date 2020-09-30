Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a growth of 110.1% from the August 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $78.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $60.02 and a 12-month high of $83.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.