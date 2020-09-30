Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 134.3% from the August 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000.

Shares of VTC opened at $92.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $94.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average is $90.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

