Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 117.7% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VTGDF opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Vantage Drilling has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.53.

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The offshore driller reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter. Vantage Drilling had a negative net margin of 83.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $36.78 million during the quarter.

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

