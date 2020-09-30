VeriME Achieves Market Cap of $16,517.00 (VME)

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded 95.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, VeriME has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. VeriME has a total market capitalization of $16,517.00 and $145.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriME token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042908 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $538.13 or 0.05004555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057009 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033644 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VME is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. VeriME’s official message board is medium.com/verime . VeriME’s official website is www.verime.mobi/home . VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

