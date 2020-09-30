Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.79

Shares of Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $2.87. Vermillion shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 543,156 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on VRML. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vermillion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vermillion in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.
The company has a market capitalization of $316.48 million, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Vermillion Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRML)
Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.
