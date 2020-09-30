Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.79

Shares of Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.79 and traded as high as $2.87. Vermillion shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 543,156 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRML. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vermillion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vermillion in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $316.48 million, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vermillion stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) by 147.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.13% of Vermillion worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Vermillion Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRML)

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

