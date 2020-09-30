Vidulum Price Reaches $0.0202 on Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, Vidulum has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $144,514.57 and $18,647.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002338 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

