Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.64% from the company’s current price.

VIPS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $15.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.98. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $23.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $479,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $5,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 143.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,851,000 after buying an additional 1,414,485 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $1,015,000. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

