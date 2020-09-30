Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Coverage Initiated at BofA Securities

Stock analysts at BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 71.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

NASDAQ SPCE opened at $20.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 64.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 100.0% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.