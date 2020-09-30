Virtu Financial Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Virtu Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.41.

VIRT opened at $23.07 on Monday. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of -0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 184.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 291,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 188,733 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $26,371,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 144,548 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $2,245,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

