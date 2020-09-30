Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Trading 18.2% Higher

Shares of Walker River Resources Corp (CVE:WRR) traded up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 215,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 393,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 million and a P/E ratio of -14.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09.

Walker River Resources Company Profile (CVE:WRR)

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Sleeper-Lapon Canyon gold project that consists of 19 leased and 17 lode claims located in the Mineral County, Nevada.

