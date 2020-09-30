Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) PT Lowered to $36.00

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.47% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WASH. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Washington Trust Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

WASH opened at $31.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $57.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.03 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 66.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 43,877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 139.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.