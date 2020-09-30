Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a report released on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $21.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $150.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun acquired 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,871,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,897,000 after acquiring an additional 47,335 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after acquiring an additional 32,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,245,000 after acquiring an additional 56,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

