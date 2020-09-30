Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $327.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

UMPQ opened at $10.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.23. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 39.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Umpqua by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Umpqua during the second quarter worth about $424,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 12.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 26.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,198,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after acquiring an additional 673,227 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

