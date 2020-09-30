Wedbush Weighs in on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Wedbush lifted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $284.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.32.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $51.34 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.72. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,256. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zalman bought 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $431,259.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

