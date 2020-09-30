Wedbush Weighs in on Regions Financial Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Truist upgraded shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $11.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 163,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,938,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,398,000 after buying an additional 496,054 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 68.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 36,409 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Regions Financial by 42.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 89,987 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,803,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

