Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.94 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. CSFB raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

TSE WPM opened at C$65.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$68.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$58.20. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$26.99 and a one year high of C$76.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 22,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.17, for a total value of C$1,598,565.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at C$2,182,853.82. Also, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.39, for a total value of C$3,118,277.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

