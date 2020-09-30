Whitecap Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Short Interest Update

Whitecap Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,984,900 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the August 31st total of 3,030,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 61,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,241. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

