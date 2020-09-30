William Blair Comments on Cintas Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cintas in a report released on Wednesday, September 23rd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. William Blair also issued estimates for Cintas’ FY2021 earnings at $9.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.32 EPS.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $330.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.03. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $344.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

