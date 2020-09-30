Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives $4.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

WIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Wipro alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 32.3% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 55.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 32.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63. Wipro has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.92.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.