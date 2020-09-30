WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund (NASDAQ:GULF) Stock Price Up 0%

WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund (NASDAQ:GULF) rose 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.34. Approximately 3,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 5,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund by 122.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund by 125.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 71,799 shares in the last quarter.

