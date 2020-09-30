WOM Protocol Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One WOM Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002656 BTC on exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $28.67 million and $1.45 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042858 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $550.54 or 0.05100624 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009271 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057019 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033808 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,007,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

