World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.07.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,721. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.44.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.37. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Equities analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Stephanie Levesque sold 57,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total value of $2,255,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,430,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 245.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after buying an additional 293,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.4% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

