WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Price Target Cut to $33.00

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.25% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of WSFS opened at $26.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. On average, analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,281,000 after buying an additional 404,163 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 1,484.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 297,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 278,981 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 29.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 875,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,127,000 after acquiring an additional 196,980 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,874,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,718,000 after purchasing an additional 157,462 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,503,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.