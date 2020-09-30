Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) PT Raised to $60.00 at Bank of America

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.03% from the stock’s current price.

WH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE WH traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.27. 2,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,729. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $63.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.17, a P/E/G ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $94,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 421,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,448,000 after acquiring an additional 49,178 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $1,411,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 77.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,366,000 after acquiring an additional 566,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 93,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.