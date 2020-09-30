XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Shares Down 1.3%

XP Power Limited (OTCMKTS:XPPLF)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.40 and last traded at $58.40. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XPPLF shares. Liberum Capital started coverage on XP Power in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XP Power in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.49.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

