Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Will Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) will report earnings of $2.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15. Arista Networks posted earnings of $2.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $8.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $10.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Arista Networks from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.62.

ANET opened at $210.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.95. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $267.30.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.65, for a total value of $2,156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,526.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 15,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $3,737,809.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,323. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,054,393 over the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

