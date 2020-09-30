Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will post sales of $254.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $266.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $239.80 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $155.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year sales of $989.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $938.50 million to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 164.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.53 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.94. 37,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,992. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.91. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,048,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after buying an additional 6,476,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 3,971,054 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,004,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 3,158,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,448,190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 402,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 3,836,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 2,786,410 shares during the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

