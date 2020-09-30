Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $254.20 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will announce $254.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $266.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $239.80 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $155.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $989.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $938.50 million to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.53 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 164.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,048,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 64.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,054 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 670.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,656,649 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,786 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 111.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,004,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 678.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,557,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.94. The company had a trading volume of 37,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,992. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $195.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $49.80.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Read More: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.