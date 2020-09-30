Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) to post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Floor & Decor reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $462.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $28.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Shares of FND opened at $73.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average is $54.02. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In other news, insider Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 5,431,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $365,538,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 132,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,126.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,200,811 shares of company stock worth $418,150,417. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,171,000 after purchasing an additional 119,739 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 24.1% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at approximately $680,000.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.