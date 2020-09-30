Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.47 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) will report sales of $140.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $175.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $621.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year sales of $360.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.30 million to $421.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $958.44 million, with estimates ranging from $786.60 million to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.77.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,390. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56.

In related news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $36,814.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 142.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 279.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

