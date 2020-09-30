Zacks: Analysts Expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Post Earnings of $6.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to report $6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.55. Broadcom reported earnings per share of $5.39 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $22.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.90 to $22.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $25.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.13 to $26.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.48.

Broadcom stock opened at $364.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.35. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $378.96. The company has a market capitalization of $147.34 billion, a PE ratio of 68.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total transaction of $1,612,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.86, for a total value of $18,058,032.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 661,426 shares of company stock worth $220,440,370. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,403,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,157,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,450,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,557,343,000 after purchasing an additional 135,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,499,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,994,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,253,640,000 after purchasing an additional 735,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,698,910 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,348,802,000 after buying an additional 123,759 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

