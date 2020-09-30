Zacks: Analysts Expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report $547.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $545.00 million and the highest is $550.20 million. Itron posted sales of $624.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Itron.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ITRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 445 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $29,823.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,756.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 379 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $25,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,156 shares of company stock valued at $243,338. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Itron by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,028,000 after buying an additional 274,466 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 420,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 252,591 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 405,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,614,000 after acquiring an additional 203,474 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 404,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,797,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 412,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,035,000 after acquiring an additional 135,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itron stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.30. 9,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,511. Itron has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itron (ITRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.