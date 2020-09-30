Zacks: Analysts Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Announce $3.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to post $3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.91. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings per share of $3.96 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $9.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $11.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,678,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MLM traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,894. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $281.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.