Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) will post $23.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.20 million to $29.60 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $82.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $119.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $137.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $258.10 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $272.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 103.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, June 5th. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 110.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 1,826.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 74.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 106.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EB remained flat at $$11.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,445. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $999.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.59.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

