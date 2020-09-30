Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report $105.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.28 million and the lowest is $100.00 million. Inter Parfums reported sales of $191.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year sales of $443.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $441.46 million to $448.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $642.53 million, with estimates ranging from $623.30 million to $679.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.07 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPAR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,499. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 12.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 19.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 28.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth $239,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

