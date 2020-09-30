Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.91 Million

Brokerages predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will report $27.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.12 million and the lowest is $27.70 million. American Software reported sales of $28.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year sales of $112.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.30 million to $113.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $121.86 million, with estimates ranging from $120.20 million to $123.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,937. American Software has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.11 million, a PE ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 218.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of American Software by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.