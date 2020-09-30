Zacks: Brokerages Expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). AngioDynamics reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANGO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 40,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 343,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,814.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 145.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 27.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

ANGO traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $482.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

