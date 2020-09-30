Zacks: Brokerages Expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) to Post $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) to announce $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.44. Procter & Gamble reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $2,184,303.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,263.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.26 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.84. The stock has a market cap of $341.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

