Zacks: Brokerages Expect Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) to Post -$0.41 EPS

Brokerages expect that Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). Surface Oncology posted earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.02. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SURF. ValuEngine lowered Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued an “average” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surface Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Surface Oncology stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,780. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $259.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 11.12, a current ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Surface Oncology by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 26,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Surface Oncology by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

