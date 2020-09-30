Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $593.02 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will report sales of $593.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $589.50 million to $596.66 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $640.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.44 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $96,591.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,432.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $395,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,696.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,926 shares of company stock worth $11,176,171 in the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 93.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,566,000 after purchasing an additional 531,413 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,755,000 after purchasing an additional 189,460 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $13,419,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 66.2% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 236,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 94,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 100.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 81,926 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.06. 7,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,430. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $63.61 and a 1 year high of $99.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

