Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) to Buy

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NRG Energy is on track to benefit from proper execution of its transformation plan. The company targets to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 from a 2014 base value. The utility halted late and non-pay disconnects for residential clients in Texas and helped customers in financial distress due to the COVID-19 crisis. The company continues to enhance its shareholder value through share repurchases and dividend hikes. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, NRG Energy’s operations are subject to extensive regulations at both its federal and state levels. Moreover, many of its operated facilities are getting old, thereby increasing the possibility of unplanned outages, which can disrupt operations and hurt profitability. Also, intense competition in the wholesale power markets and cyber security remain concerns.”

NRG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. NRG Energy has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $41.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

