Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trivago from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Trivago in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Trivago from $2.10 to $1.90 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Trivago from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Trivago from $2.50 to $2.30 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trivago has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.02.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. Trivago has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $552.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trivago in the second quarter worth $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Trivago in the second quarter worth $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Trivago by 13,244.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trivago by 64.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares during the period. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

