ZBG Token (ZT) Market Cap Tops $12.59 Million

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $12.59 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZBG Token token can now be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042908 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $538.13 or 0.05004555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009317 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057009 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00033644 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a token. It launched on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 tokens. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

ZBG Token Token Trading

ZBG Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.