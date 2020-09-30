ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $3,369.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00570763 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00075309 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00052977 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000789 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 233.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,970,070 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

