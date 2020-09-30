ZCore (ZCR) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $32.15 and $20.33. During the last week, ZCore has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $152,889.07 and $738.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 7,767,347 coins. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash . ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $51.55, $24.68, $7.50, $33.94, $18.94, $10.39, $5.60, $32.15, $20.33, $13.77 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

